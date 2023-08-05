Seasonably warm Saturday; Showers and storms Sunday

High temps will cool from 80s to 70s this weekend; A mild week is ahead
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and tranquil day ahead of us as we await the arrival of a storm system that will bring rain for the second half of the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low and mid-80s and a slight southeast breeze. Humidity won’t be quite as heavy or stuffy as the last couple of days as dew point temperatures will be in the 60s for the most part. There will be a chance of spotty rain showers late in the evening and overnight hours tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s, with a slight southeast breeze.

Sunday will be cloudier and cooler with sparse showers in the area during the morning hours. Shower activity will slowly build in the midday and early afternoon before it becomes widespread after 3 PM with occasional thunder across the area. Some downpours of rain can be expected later in the day and in the early evening. An inch or more of rainfall will be possible in some spots tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a cool southeast breeze that will gust to 20 miles per hour.

A few spotty showers will be possible until mid-morning Monday. We’ll have partly sunny skies in the area for most of the day with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

There will be a slight chance for a brief shower next Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms late in the day next Thursday. High temperatures throughout the week and over the following weekend will be in the mid and upper 70s, a little cooler than what is typical for mid-August.

@ted_schmidt

My one minute forecast for Saturday, August 5, 2023. Expect partly sunny skies with light winds today at high temperatures in the low 80s. Spotty showers tonight will become more widespread with heavy downpours of rain during the day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the 70s. #kttcwx#weatherman#weather#minnesota

