Man runs from South Dakota to Minnesota as challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota man is running all the way from Devil’s Gulch, South Dakota, to Red Wing, Minnesota, as a physical challenge.

Rob Greer’s weeklong journey began on July 29 and will finish on August 4.

KTTC spotted him running through the Cannon Valley Trail from Cannon Falls to Red Wing on Friday afternoon.

Upon reaching Red Wing, he will be climbing the area’s Barn Bluff as his last challenge.

Greer says it took a decade of training and development for this activity. He says he climbs and runs three times a week before the journey.

He also says he began this challenge to remind himself of what nature and the outside world has to offer.

”I am gonna miss it, but that’s the point. You want to end when you are about to fail and you want a littl bit more. So that, I will come back again next year. I don’t know where it will be but it will be a new journey and a new challenge and that’s what will help connect the dots.”

Greer says climbing Barn Bluff will be the most difficult part of his entire journey. He will be completing this challenge Saturday at Red Wing.

