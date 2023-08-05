Brush fire kills 2 and destroys 9 homes in suburban Tacoma, Washington

Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several mobile homes.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire killed two people and destroyed nine mobile homes Friday in a suburb of Tacoma, Washington, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the fire in Lakewood on Friday afternoon, West Pierce Fire & Rescue said. The blaze started as a brush fire that extended to the Jamestown Estates Mobile Home Park, officials said.

Nine mobile homes are total losses, and five others sustained heavy damage.

Firefighters found two victims during the process of accounting for all the residents Friday evening, officials said. No additional information about the people who died was immediately released. Firefighters were still working to gain access to all of the homes involved, officials said.

Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several mobile homes. (KOMO)

Crews were also extinguishing hot spots and had asked contractors to bring in excavators to move debris, KING-TV reported.

A Pierce County transit bus was in the area as a temporary place for evacuated residents to cool down and shelter. The American Red Cross was helping people who were displaced.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again.
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again
Officials needed for upcoming school year
*
Man wanted in Minnesota escapes custody near Savannah airport
Brooke Burch
Rochester sewing lesson business booming, set to expand

Latest News

Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Fire claims 2 lives, destroys multiple homes
Social media influencer Kai Cenat was charged with inciting a riot after crowds gathered in...
Chaos erupts in New York City's Union Square
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Alan Todd May, 58, at a house in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.
Colorado fugitive who was captured in Florida was leading posh lifestyle, flaunting his wealth
‘Dog Days of Summer’ event at Fireside Pet Lodge