Waseca Police looking for help in finding missing vulnerable adult

WASECA, Minn. (KTTC) – Police in Waseca are asking the public for help in finding a missing man who the department said is a vulnerable adult.

According to a Facebook post by the Waseca Police Department, Gavin, 21, left his supervised living facility Thursday night and has not yet returned home.

Gavin was last seen wearing a light/white colored shirt, shorts, flip flops and should be riding a purple bike. He’s six feet tall and about 150 pounds.

Police said if you have information on where’s he has been Thursday night or find him to call 911.

