Warm and humid today; Cooler with rain chances this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A very warm and humid air mass is lingering in the region, but it’s here for a limited time only. We’re watching a storm system from the Plains that will move in for the weekend, bringing cooler and more unsettled weather to the area. Expect sunshine today with increasing thin cloud cover in the afternoon ahead of that system’s arrival. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s with light east winds that won’t do much to stir the air. Heat index values will be around 90 this afternoon.

Cloud cover will continue to thicken this evening and a few spotty, light rain showers will be possible later in the night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-60s with light east winds.

While there will be a chance for a few spotty rain showers in the morning hours tomorrow, the bulk of the day looks fairly quiet. Expect occasional sunshine and cloud cover during the day with scattered evening thunderstorms moving in from the west. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a southeast breeze.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Saturday night with lows in the low 60s. That shower activity will hang around on Sunday as the center of the storm system moves through the area. Expect occasional rain during the day with some thunder at times. Rainfall amounts may reach an inch or two in the area from this storm system by late Sunday night when the showers taper off. High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid and upper 70s with a cool easterly breeze. The current rainfall deficit for the season is almost six and a half inches, so some soaking rain this weekend would be most welcome!

The upcoming week will feature abundant sunshine, but not typical mid-August heat. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s throughout the week with a few showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and a slight chance of showers late next Thursday.

