Swimming advisory for Fountain Lake

ALGAE
ALGAE(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A warning to anyone planning to take a trip to Fountain Lake in Albert lea - dangerous algae could harm you if you go to the beach.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s office made a Facebook post Friday, saying blue-green algae was found at the lake, and it is under a swimming advisory.

If you accidentally swallow blue green algae, you could get very sick.

Some symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, developing a rash or eye irritation, and plenty of other unpleasant feelings- according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

If you, a family member, or a pet, may have swallowed some algae, you should seek medical attention.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again.
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again
Officials needed for upcoming school year
*
Man wanted in Minnesota escapes custody near Savannah airport
Brooke Burch
Rochester sewing lesson business booming, set to expand

Latest News

Outside MN State Capitol
With cannabis now legal, MN DPS reminds people not to drive high
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninga Turtles’, ‘They Cloned Tyrone’, and ‘Theater Camp’
First annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event at Fireside Pet Lodge