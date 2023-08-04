Swimming advisory for Fountain Lake

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A warning to anyone planning to take a trip to Fountain Lake in Albert lea - dangerous algae could harm you if you go to the beach.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s office made a Facebook post Friday, saying blue-green algae was found at the lake, and it is under a swimming advisory.

If you accidentally swallow blue green algae, you could get very sick.

Some symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, developing a rash or eye irritation, and plenty of other unpleasant feelings- according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

If you, a family member, or a pet, may have swallowed some algae, you should seek medical attention.

