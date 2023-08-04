Swimming advisory for Fountain Lake
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A warning to anyone planning to take a trip to Fountain Lake in Albert lea - dangerous algae could harm you if you go to the beach.
Freeborn County Sheriff’s office made a Facebook post Friday, saying blue-green algae was found at the lake, and it is under a swimming advisory.
If you accidentally swallow blue green algae, you could get very sick.
Some symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, developing a rash or eye irritation, and plenty of other unpleasant feelings- according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
If you, a family member, or a pet, may have swallowed some algae, you should seek medical attention.
