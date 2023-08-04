Scattered showers and storms this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the chance of scattered showers and storms impacting SE MN and NE IA late Saturday through Sunday evening.

Weather Timeline (KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will warm into the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of SE around 5-15 mph. Rain and storm chances will move into the region late Saturday night through Sunday evening. The “best chance” of rain will be Sunday morning and into the afternoon.

Excessive Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

The excessive rainfall outlook for SE MN and NE IA has shifted to the west. The primary threat for heavy rainfall will be west of I-35 for the weekend. SE MN and NE IA are under a level 1 threat. I still think there will be some pockets of heavy rainfall, it just won’t be as widespread as the areas in yellow above.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Most areas along and to the west of Hwy-52 could see rainfall accumulations around 0.50-1.50″. Lower totals are expected along the Mississippi River.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will cool into the middle 70s on Sunday with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will remain in the 70s through next week too. Highs will be in the middle 70s pretty much all week long. Wednesday appears to be the only day with a rain chance next week.

