Rest in peace: Department of public safety mourns loss of service horse

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its service horses.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the department announced the passing of Ana.

The department said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.

Ana served the state of Texas to ensure the safety of its citizens through her work on patrols, crowd control, and even school visits.

“Thank you for your service, Ana, and may you rest in peace,” the department said.

Further information, including a cause of death, was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again.
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again
Brooke Burch
Rochester sewing lesson business booming, set to expand
Officials needed for upcoming school year
*
Man wanted in Minnesota escapes custody near Savannah airport

Latest News

A crowd responding to an internet personality's giveaway announcement overwhelmed Union Square...
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square over videogame console giveaway
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign...
No college psychology credit for Florida high schoolers after clash over teaching about gender
First annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event at Fireside Pet Lodge
DeJuan Strickland said he remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in fourth...
14-year-old who paid off elementary students’ lunch debts gets surprise for his generosity