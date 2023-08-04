Nursing homes receive first round of state grants

By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Passed in the closing hours of this year’s legislative session, over 173 million dollars in grant money started being issued to nursing homes and assisted living facilities across Minnesota.

“My very first job was in a long term care facility, ao care of others is near and dear to my heart, as it is for many of us,” said State Senator Liz Boldon (DFL).

Each nursing home will receive two one-time payments of more than $225,000. The next round will be issued August 2024.

“We will be using these funds to backpay some of the debt or borrowing of money that we’ve needed to apply to over the past couple of years,” said Edenbrook Rochester Administrator Taylor Riel.

Edenbrook and aging services organization Leading Age Minnesota both said though this funding certainly helps, it does not cover everything in the nursing home industry. The law states the money can only be used on a variety of items, which includes paying off debts and updating facilities, however, it does not state the money can go towards workers’ wages.

“You can’t divvy it up and issue it to the employees by any means,” Riel said.

“When we’re still dealing with a pretty tight labor market, wages are very important when it comes to recruiting, retaining, and hiring,” said Leading Age MN Vice President of Advocacy Erin Huppert.

