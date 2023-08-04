Housing Forum on need for more affordable housing Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –You can share your ideas and perspective with state leaders on the need for more affordable housing in Rochester Saturday.

ISAIAH, a multi-racial nonpartisan coalition of faith communities in Minnesota and the Muslim coalition of Isaiah, are holding a housing forum to talk about the one billion dollars in funding for housing passed by the legislature this year and what that means for Olmsted County and Minnesota.

It is happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church at 400 5th Ave in Southwest Rochester.

Click here to learn more about the ISAIAH organization.

