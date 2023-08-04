Hot and humid today; Shower chances increase through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A very warm and humid air mass is lingering in the region but it’s here for a limited time only. We’re watching a storm system from the Plains that will move in for the weekend, bringing cooler and more unsettled weather to the area. Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a few stray showers possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with light east winds that won’t do much to stir the air. Heat index values will be in the 90s this afternoon.

There will be a few sparse showers in the area today. Heat indices will be in the 90s with highs in the 80s. (KTTC)

Rain chances will pick up late in the day Saturday. (KTTC)

Cloud cover will continue to thicken this evening and a few spotty, light rain showers will be possible later in the night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-60s with light east winds.

While there will be a chance for a few spotty rain showers in the morning hours tomorrow, the bulk of the day looks fairly quiet. Expect occasional sunshine and cloud cover during the day with scattered evening thunderstorms moving in from the west. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a southeast breeze.

There will be chances of rain this weekend with isolated showers possible in the middle of the upcoming week. (KTTC)

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Saturday night with lows in the low 60s. That shower activity will hang around on Sunday as the center of the storm system moves through the area. Expect occasional rain during the day with some thunder at times. Rainfall amounts may reach an inch in the area from this storm system by late Sunday night when the showers taper off. High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid and upper 70s with a cool easterly breeze. The current rainfall deficit for the season is almost six and a half inches, so some soaking rain this weekend would be most welcome!

Up to an inch of rain can be expected in the area this weekend. A few spots may receive a little more than an inch. (KTTC)

There will be chances for isolated showers, then scattered thunderstorms from Saturday to Sunday. An inch or so of rainfall will be possible over the weekend. High temps will cool from the 80s to 70s. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature abundant sunshine, but not typical mid-August heat. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s throughout the week with a few showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and a slight chance of showers late Thursday.

Temps will be slightly cooler than the seasonal average in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

