Golfers hit the links for 17th Eagles Cancer Telethon tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Maple Valley Golf and Country Club hosted the 17th Annual Eagles Cancer Telethon Golf Tournament Friday.

This annual tournament aims to provide fund raising for the Eagles Cancer Telethon which is set for January 13 & 14, 2024.

“The Telethon is huge resource for investigators to get started on new projects in order to treat and cure and detect cancer,” said Tournament Co-Director Renee Tschumper.

With more than 180 participants and 25 volunteers, the tournament seeks to raise more than they have in the past few years. Over the 17 years of this tournament’s existence, they have been a consistent source of funding for the telethon.

“I don’t know the exact number but it’s got to be close to $300,000 over the last 17 years,” said Tschumper.

With this being the 70th Anniversary for the telethon, and this tournament aims to go above and beyond into providing funds for the event.

