First annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event at Fireside Pet Lodge

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Fireside Pet Lodge is hosting a ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event Saturday August 5th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature seminars, tours, pet portraits, and more. Fireside Pet Lodge offers dog lovers lodging and training on over 100 acres just north of Chatfield, MN. Owners Adam Levy, Kelly Bromel Kamp, and two of their pets, were guests on Midwest Access.

If you would like more information about the event, you can contact their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.