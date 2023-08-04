Active shooter drill planned at Lourdes High School Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A heads up for anyone who may be traveling near Lourdes High School.

An active shooter emergency drill is planned on the campus from Noon until 4 p.m. Friday.

The Rochester Police Department and other emergency personnel including first responders will be taking part.

Lourdes principal Mary Spring says this is all about strengthening community partnerships and the security of their school.

They want to make sure anyone who passes by knows that this is only a drill.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.