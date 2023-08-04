39th annual Buffalo Bill Days kicks off Friday in Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) –It is a weekend full of fun in Lanesboro for the 39th annual Buffalo Bill Days.

Centered in historic Sylvan Park in Lanesboro, there is much to do and see this year, including inflatables, food vendors, live music, a grand parade and fireworks.

The long-standing festival is named after Buffalo Bill Cody who performed his first ever wild west show in the town.

You can enjoy the festivities through Sunday.

Click here for more information on this weekend extravaganza.

