Wisconsin athlete living with ALS embarks on a 350-mile bike ride to raise awareness

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (KTTC) – Claire Schultz Bergman decided to make the 350-mile bike ride after learning about her own diagnosis with ALS.

To raise awareness about the disease and funds for research to end ALS, Claire kicked off her bike ride journey Sunday, July 30 in Madison, Wisconsin.

The goal of the trek was to raise $35,000 for ALS research.

Schultz Bergman hit her goal with two days to spare but wants to raise as much money as she can.

She arrived in Rochester on Friday to chat with Zach Fuller for Midwest Access, before continuing her journey through Zumbrota and Red Wing before eventually reaching the Twin Cities.

If you’d like to donate or learn more about Claire Schultz Bergman’s journey, you can do so here.

