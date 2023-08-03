Warm and muggy conditions taper off into weekend; Scattered showers on the way

Rainfall rolls into Olmsted County and SE Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Heat and humidity will stick around through Friday evening with dew points ranging from the mid to upper 60s to the lower 70s. Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid to upper 80s until the next weather system brings lower temperatures and much-needed rainfall.

Precipitation Outlook (Weekend)
Precipitation Outlook (Weekend)(KTTC)

A low-pressure system coming in from the west on Saturday will bring scattered showers, with the possibility of thunderstorms, through Sunday night. The areas at risk for an excessive amount of rainfall extend from parts of Filmore, Howard, and Winona counties westward. The majority of southeastern Minnesota and Olmsted County are under Level 2 Risk for heavy rainfall while the rest are under a Level 1 Risk. Those in northern Iowa will be in a Level 2 Risk too.

Excessive Rainfall
Excessive Rainfall(KTTC)

Folks in southeastern Minnesota will see rainfall between 1 inch to 1.5 inches, while Olmsted County will have amounts of around 1.5 to 2 inches of rain.

Forecasted Rainfall
Forecasted Rainfall(KTTC)

On Monday southeastern Minnesota will start to dry out with more sunshine building into the forecast at the start of your work week. High temperatures will range between the mid to upper 70s, making it feel much cooler, while isolated showers return on Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KTTC)

