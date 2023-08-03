Warm and humid today, Friday; Weekend showers likely

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air and heavy humidity continue to build northward into the region today ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. Some of that humidity has helped in the development of dense fog in the parts of the area today. Expect the fog to lift mid-morning with partly sunny skies in store for the bulk of our Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s with just a hint of a westerly breeze. The lack of wind may make the heavy humidity feel even steamier as heat index levels will reach the low 90s.

After some morning fog, bright sunshine in the afternoon will help temps reach the 80s. Heat indices will be in the low 90s. (KTTC)

After a clear and quiet, muggy night tonight, we’ll enjoy a bright and slightly less humid Friday in the wake of the cold front that will move through the Upper Mississippi Valley late in the night. Expect partly sunny skies on Friday with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a light easterly breeze. Heat indices will be just slightly warmer than the temperature tomorrow afternoon.

Humidity levels will gradually decrease in the coming days. (KTTC)

A storm system from the west will move into the area for the weekend, bringing clouds and rain chances for a couple of days. There will be a chance of isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm or two during the day Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a southeast breeze. A few storms Saturday evening may become strong with hail and strong wind gusts possible.

There will be a chance of rain throughout the upcoming weekend. Another round of rain will be possible next Wednesday. (KTTC)

A few strong thunderstorms will be possible in the area Saturday evening. (KTTC)

A few downpours of rainfall will be possible Saturday night and early Sunday and there will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon as well. It will be a breezy, cool, and gray day with high temperatures in the low 70s. Northeast winds will gust to 25 miles per hour during the day.

One to three inches of rainfall will be possible in the local area in the next five days. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with showers likely and gusty wind Sunday. High temps in the next week will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be mild as well, but quite a bit sunnier than the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s all week. There will be chances of isolated thunderstorms late in the day next Wednesday and again over the following weekend.

High temps will be in the 80s until the weekend. Cooler air will move in for the weekend and all of next week. (KTTC)

