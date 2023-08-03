USDA Farm Bill Research: Single, female-headed households with children using food pantries most

(Juliana Alford)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Farmers and lawmakers spent time during the 2023 Minnesota Farmfest discussing the upcoming Farm Bill and what ought to be included.

These are just some of many discussions happening around the country, as all aspects of the bill are considered.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, nutrition programs account for about three-fourths of the total of the 2018 Farm Bill, which ends this year.

The USDA collects a great deal of Farm Bill-related research, in many cases, highlighting where needs are the greatest.

USDA: Share of U.S. households using food pantries, 2001-21
USDA: Share of U.S. households using food pantries, 2001-21(USDA)

On Tuesday, the USDA released a chart on its website, indicating that over the past 20 years, households with children headed by a single female consistently used food pantries more than other household types.

The information offers context on possibly who stands to be impacted most by food assistance funding.

The Farm Bill also covers crop insurance, commodity support, and conservation.

