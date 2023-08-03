Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dysfunctions within Rochester’s city council are coming forward again, this time over secret recordings. Sixth ward council member Molly Dennis, who was formally censured in March, has recently admitted to recording meetings between her and Mayor Kim Norton.

In early July, Norton decided to temporarily discontinue monthly meetings with Dennis. In an email, Norton notes the meetings had been devolving and focused on Dennis’ censure.

Councilmember Dennis, Please be aware I am discontinuing our monthly meetings - hopefully temporarily. Our recent meetings have been unproductive as you continue to focus on the censure and resist any discussion about relevant city matters. Recent communications from you have been demanding and sometimes hostile (despite the warm salutations) and your seemingly endless allegations against your colleagues, me, and city leadership, rather than on city business, is not beneficial to me or the community. Additionally, your continued litigation threat against the City makes all of those topics untenable. If you wish to communicate with me regarding city business, unrelated to your censure, I am happy to do so. If so, send me an email summarizing the topic you would like to discuss. I will respond by email or, if appropriate, by other means.

In response to the cancellation, Dennis admitted to recording the final three meetings.

“I decided that I needed to protect myself, protect the constituents, and protect the truth,” Dennis stated.

Dennis explained the recorded meetings were city matter and she has never recorded a meeting before the censure.

“For more to record a government meeting is not uncommon. It is very normal, a very transparent thing for an elected official to do,” Dennis said.

However, Dennis never disclosed to Norton that she was recording the meetings. Norton explained she had a suspicion the meetings were being recorded due to “odd conversation” but only found out after one of the recordings were published by the Post Bulletin.

“It very much feels like a violation and unnecessary when all we’re supposed to be doing is talking about an upcoming meeting so there is really no need to have a taping. If she felt she needed it, if she just let me know it would have been fine,” Norton said.

According to Norton, Dennis has never given a reason as to why the meetings needed to be recorded and feels trust has been broken. Dennis explained she would occasionally record a meeting to go back and take notes.

