Rochester non-profit aiming to disrupt generational poverty inches closer to goal.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local non-profit that aims to disrupt generational poverty by investing in single mothers and their children is closer to its goal.

The Jeremiah Program announced Wednesday its plans to take over operational leadership of the Child Development Center at its Rochester Campus. The expansion will give mothers the comfort of having reliable childcare in order to better themselves by pursuing education and economic mobility.

In 2022, 69 kids benefitted from the early education program at Rochester’s Child Development Center.

“One of the key pillars of Jeremiah is making sure moms and children have access to high quality early childhood education and for the last three years its been operated by a partnering agency. Now we are investing into that second generation by operating it ourselves,” executive director Ally Hanten Ebert said.

With the expansion of the program, it is in need of a few items like diapers, laundry detergent, baby wipes and more.

For a full list of need supplies, click here.

To find out how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.