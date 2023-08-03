Police K-9 killed by gunman in standoff: ‘He was a beloved member of our department’

A police chase ends on a college campus with a shootout that kills the suspect and a police dog in Southern California. (Source: KGTV, SDPD, CNN)
By Nia Watson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A police dog and suspect are dead following a pursuit in San Diego early Wednesday morning.

A K-9 named Sir was shot and killed during the standoff that involved officers at the Mesa College campus.

Authorities said the situation started with a separate shooting that turned into a pursuit.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reports that before the chase, police received a call about a shooting near Mesa College.

“The suspect had shot at the victim multiple times and then drove away in a white Tesla,” said Lt. Joseph Jarjura, with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Police later spotted the Tesla and the suspect with a gun at an area apartment complex.

The gunman then took off, leading police on a half-mile chase onto the college campus.

The chase eventually came to a stop near the continuing education building.

Jarjura said officers told the man to put down the gun multiple times, but he refused. That’s when they deployed the police dog.

“The suspect produced his gun, fired one shot, which prompted an officer to discharge his weapon,” Jarjura said. “The K-9 was shot during this process by the suspect.”

Authorities said the suspect was shot and killed along with K-9 Sir.

San Diego police posted a heartfelt message online about the loss of a valued team member.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic loss of a valued member of our team,” the department shared.

Sir was a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. He joined the department in March of 2022.

The department said Sir showed “courage, commitment, and dedication in every situation he faced. He was a beloved member of our department and community.”

According to authorities, Sir is the second police K-9 the department has lost in the line of duty.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
Pine island
Prairie Island Indian Community discusses plans for land off Highway 52 near Pine Island
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic listed as a top hospital in U.S. News Best Hospitals
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov....
Trump lawyer hints at a First Amendment defense in the Jan. 6 case. Some legal experts are dubious
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald...
Prosecutors may be aiming for quick Trump trial by not naming alleged conspirators, experts say
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says
Security is ramped up in Washington ahead of former president Donald Trump's court appearance...
How D.C. security is prepping for Trump's court appearance
USDA Farm Bill Research: Single, female-headed households with children using food pantries most