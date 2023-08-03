Officials needed for upcoming school year

Football officials convene during the game
Football officials convene during the game(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Area Officials Association (RAOA) covers six sports currently with football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball.

With the fall sports season less than one month away, officials are still needed to help fill games on the schedules for football and volleyball.

New officials will also be needed when the winter and spring sports come around, which includes wrestling officials for the Southern MN Wrestling Officials Association.

Marshall Behrens, a multi-sport official and assigner with RAOA stopped by Midwest Access to discuss the shortage of officials and how it’s impacting games.

If you’d like more information on officiating or joining the Rochester Area Officials Association to officiate certain sports, you can click here.

If you’re interested in officiating or learning more about a sport that wasn’t listed, you can click here to learn more from the Minnesota State High School League.

