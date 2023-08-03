New road closures begin Thursday for Highway 30 bridge replacements

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) –A traffic alert for drivers in Chatfield.

A detour will be in place for those using Olmsted County Road 7 at Highway 30, starting Thursday.

Mill Creek Road, north of the highway will be closed Thursday and Friday.

MnDOT crews are continuing to replace bridges in these areas.

Drivers can expect delays during construction.

There is no set time on how long the detour will be in place.

Click here for more information on this construction project.

