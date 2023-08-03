New road closures begin Thursday for Highway 30 bridge replacements

A detour will be in place for those using Olmsted County Road 7 at Highway 30, starting Thursday.
By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) –A traffic alert for drivers in Chatfield.

A detour will be in place for those using Olmsted County Road 7 at Highway 30, starting Thursday.

Mill Creek Road, north of the highway will be closed Thursday and Friday.

MnDOT crews are continuing to replace bridges in these areas.

Drivers can expect delays during construction.

There is no set time on how long the detour will be in place.

Click here for more information on this construction project.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations
Biermann House Entrance
Historic Biermann House in Rochester will be renovated
Brooke Burch
Rochester sewing lesson business booming, set to expand
Flames
Fire at Owatonna business under investigation

Latest News

A detour will be in place for those using Olmsted County Road 7 at Highway 30, starting Thursday.
New road closures begin Thursday for Highway 30 bridge replacements
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again.
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again
Jeremiah Program announces expansion.
Rochester non-profit aiming to disrupt generational poverty inches closer to goal
USDA Farm Bill Research: Single, female-headed households with children using food pantries most