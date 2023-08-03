Minnesota Department of Public Safety shares motorcycle safety tips and trends

Public Safety shares trends and tips on motorcycle safety
Public Safety shares trends and tips on motorcycle safety(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety shared statistics and safety tips after last year’s increase in motorcycle deaths.

Minnesota had 82 motorcycle fatalities in 2022. This is the highest amount of fatalities in 40 years.

Historically, the number averages between 40 and 60 each year.

Office of Traffic Safety’s Motorcycle Safety Administrator Jay Bock says Minnesota currently has 35 fatalities. There were 53 fatalities this time last year.

Bock says motorcyclists should wear safety gear and limit distractions as much as possible.

He says crashes commonly happen in intersections, especially during yellow lights and left turns.

”The cause and effects of the crashes have remained the same. So, there isn’t like anything is different from the prior years. You know, this sticks out or that sticks out. The only thing that really is part of that bubble was COVID when people weren’t riding as much and now they are getting back out on the road.”

Office of Traffic Safety's Motorcycle Safety Administrator Jay Bock

Bock also advises motorcyclists to do safety training courses to improve awareness and driving skills.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Brooke Burch
Rochester sewing lesson business booming, set to expand
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations
Biermann House Entrance
Historic Biermann House in Rochester will be renovated
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again.
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again

Latest News

Football officials convene during the game
Officials needed for upcoming school year
Lilly the therapy dog with handler Charlie and Whitney Romine of Mayo Clinic on Midwest Access
Lilly the Therapy Dog a semifinalist for national award
KTTC Logo
KTTC participates in ‘Broadcasters Week of Kindness’
A detour will be in place for those using Olmsted County Road 7 at Highway 30, starting Thursday.
New road closures begin Thursday for Highway 30 bridge replacements