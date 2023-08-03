Man wanted in Minnesota escapes custody near Savannah airport

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police were searching for a suspect who escaped custody near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on Thursday afternoon, according to an official with the airport.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph H. Baynes is wanted out of Dakota County, Minnesota on felony stalking charges. Baynes was in custody at the Bulloch County Jail.

Joseph H. Baynes
Joseph H. Baynes(Bulloch County Jail)

According to the Bulloch County sheriff, Baynes signed a waiver of extradition and was turned over to officials from Minnesota for transport.

The airport official said the search has been called off near the airport, but Baynes is still not in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

