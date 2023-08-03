Lunchables now offering packs with fresh fruit instead of candy, cookies

Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.
Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lunchables in select areas of the U.S. will now offer fresh fruit as its sweet treat instead of candy or cookies.

According to a news release, the new Lunchables will come with either pineapple, clementines, grapes or apples. The fruit will accompany cheese, crackers, and either ham or turkey.

But don’t worry – the original Lunchables with candy or cookies will still be available.

Lunchables’ parent company Kraft Heinz said the new, healthier meal was born from an influx in internet searches for “Lunchables with fruits and vegetables.” According to the company, the searches increased 500% in the past year.

Kraft Heinz is teaming up with Del Monte to provide the fruit.

Lunchables with Fresh Fruit debuts just in time for the back-to-school season.

The new product line aims to “power kids forward throughout the day while getting them accustomed to eating fruits by showing up prominently in a product they already know and enjoy.”

The new Lunchables with Fresh Fruit are available now and can be found in the produce section of select grocery stores in the South and Central regions of the United States.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Brooke Burch
Rochester sewing lesson business booming, set to expand
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations
Biermann House Entrance
Historic Biermann House in Rochester will be renovated
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again.
Tensions within Rochester’s city council come to light once again

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Harper holds a photo of Lashawn Thompson's cell in the Fulton County,...
Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell in Georgia jail reaches settlement with county
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Public Safety shares trends and tips on motorcycle safety
Minnesota Department of Public Safety shares motorcycle safety tips and trends
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Testimony from Hunter Biden associate provides new insight into their business dealings
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M...
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor