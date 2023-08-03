Local parents feel heat of high school supply prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With school right around the corner, parents are facing higher than ever school supply prices.

National Retail Federation data shows families will spend more than $40 billion this year on school supplies, up from $36.9 billion last year. Back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion, about $20 billion more than last year’s record.

NRF shows on average, families will spend $890 on supplies, with college students spending more than $1,300.

Becky Westendorf of Rochester said she hasn’t gone shopping yet and she isn’t looking forward to it.

“We’re kind of last-minute people,” she said. “We’ll probably wait until I look at the calendar and realize school’s going to start soon and then we’ll decide we better go.”

She said waiting usually means she spends more money.

“When we go, things are usually picked over, so we end of needing to go to a few different places, which means paying higher prices,” she said.

Deb Stoltz of Plainview buys her two granddaughters school supplies every year. She said she’s feeling the impact of higher prices. Last year, she spent $30 per person and this year, she spent $75 per person.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “It gets higher and higher and higher,” she said. “It’s stupid.”

Staff at Target North in Rochester said they put out their supplies earlier than usual this year to help people get supplies sooner.

“Something Target has done has, we started putting out stock earlier in the game this year to allow plenty of supplies for those who want to do their early shopping,” Target Service and Engagement Team Lead Victory Cox said.

Cox also said Target is offering a 20% discount for teachers and college students through its Circle app.

Consumer Reports experts said some ways to save money on supplies is to shop early, look for sales and buy refurbished electronics if possible.

