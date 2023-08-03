Lilly the Therapy Dog a semifinalist for national award

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lilly is a 6.5-year-old Labrador Retriever who volunteers as a therapy dog, or Caring Canine at Mayo Clinic.

Her handler is Charlie and the two have many stories to tell.

Lilly and Charlie love to meet everyone they encounter throughout the entire Mayo Clinic campus.

The team was recently named semifinalists in the American Humane Association National Hero Dog Awards Competition in the Therapy Dog category.

You can help Lilly win her competition by voting for her here once per day through August 24.

When it comes to her favorites games or hobbies, Lilly loves belly rubs and eating.

You can see Lilly many times per week visiting with patients and staff at Mayo Clinic as the two bring joy to all.

