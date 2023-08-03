Le Roy elementary school teachers enhances childhood literacy using state training

LE ROY, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the National Center of Education Statistics, 25 million children in the U.S. cannot read proficiently.

The Minnesota Department of Education and teachers from across the state are working to increase childhood literacy rates through a new program called LETRS.

“LETRS is an in-depth professional development program that trains teachers on the fundamentals of literacy instruction, really early reading and writing skills,” MN Dept. of Ed Academic Standards Team Supervisor Leigh Nida said.

At the Le Roy school district, there are three teachers who have taken the course, including 2nd grade teacher Carrie Lowe.

“The lightbulbs just went ‘Bing!’ And other things, they were like ‘What? Why do I have to do this? This is more time-consuming. I just want to get it done,’” Lowe said.

How it works in Lowe’s classroom is the students learn what sound each individual letter or combination of letters makes.

“There is more to that brain and their learning than I ever imagined and so it was things that I just did not get when I was going through college, we just didn’t have classes we didn’t have those concepts and now they are coming back,” Lowe said.

The students will actually use mirrors and will watch their mouths and see the shape that they make with it when they make the sounds. Lowe says this is has been very effective.

“It’s like ‘Oh that is what I am missing, and it makes so much more sense,’” Lowe said.

It took Lowe about two years to complete the training which is a pretty common timeline for most teachers.

“This is a big investment to ask teachers to make but we hear universally that people learn a lot from this training,” Nida said.

For the Department of Education, literacy and reading comprehension are a fundamental part of life.

“Being able to decode the written word is one of the most important building blocks for all of the rest of learning,” Nida said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.