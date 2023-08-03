KTTC participates in ‘Broadcasters Week of Kindness’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Broadcasters Association (MBA) declared the week of August 7 “Broadcasters Week of Kindness.”

This week was created to showcase the work Minnesota Radio and TV members do in our communities.

The MBA will be highlighting efforts in meetings with lawmakers at the state and federal levels, and with listeners and viewers throughout Minnesota.

Many radio and TV members support non-profits, collaborate with small businesses, and organize events that lift up communities, so this is a new way to share that kindness with viewers.

Beginning Aug. 3, KTTC staff will be volunteering at multiple places throughout the Rochester community including United Way of Olmsted County, Lifegate Services, Family Promise North and The Elder Network.

We will be sharing photos and videos on our social media feeds along the way. You can follow along on the following platforms:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Threads (through Instagram)

TikTok

YouTube

You can also watch our newscasts each day and online here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.