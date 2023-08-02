WATCH: Farmers, ag organizations discuss farm bill with MN Representatives at Farmfest
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.
Wednesday’s episode includes:
- Farmers and ag organizations speak with U.S. Representatives from Minnesota including Rep. Brad Finstad, Rep. Angie Craig and more about the upcoming farm bill
Click the livestream video above to watch live at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.