Warm and humid today; Few rain chances with mild temps this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Heat and humidity are building across the area today as temperatures climb a few degrees above the seasonal average. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s, just a few degrees warmer than the last few days. As dew points reach the low 70s, heat indices will be in the upper 80s for much of the afternoon. There will be just a hint of a south breeze today, so not much wind to stir the air, adding to the mugginess.

After a warm and humid night, Thursday will be slightly warmer and a little steamier as temperatures climb into the upper 80s with heat indices in the low 90s. Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance for a spotty shower or stray thunderstorm in the area after 4 PM along a weak cold front. Winds will turn to the north with gusts around 15 miles per hour later in the day.

Cooler, less humid air will settle in for the end of the week on Friday. We’ll have partly sunny skies in the area with a cool easterly breeze and afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

The weekend will be mild and a bit unsettled as a storm system slowly pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. There will be a chance of isolated showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm on Saturdays with occasional sunshine during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with an easterly breeze.

Showers may become a little more widespread Saturday night and early Sunday as the center of the storm system slides eastward through the area. There will be just a few breaks of sunshine on Sunday and a second round of isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a gusty north breeze.

The upcoming week will feature bright, mild weather with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s each day. There will be chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms late next Thursday and perhaps on Friday.

