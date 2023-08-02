Rochester sewing lesson business booming, set to expand

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman continues to see success with her sewing business as more people are seeking sewing lessons.

Brooke Burch has been teaching people to sew for eight years. She said business started to pick up during the COVID-19 pandemic as people stayed home and started making face masks.

Now with the pandemic in the past, Burch said her business continues to grow. She currently teaches 60 students from all walks of life. She teaches out of a small house in northwest Rochester.

“I get different races, ethnicities, genders and ages. I start teaching at age 8 and up. So, my youngest student is 9 and my oldest student is 64. It’s just another form of art. it’s a very technical form of art. But once you learn the basics you can translate that into various projects.”

Kellogg Middle School 8th grader Eva Coursey started lessons last year. She said she wants to maybe go into costume design when she’s older.

“My mom thought it was a life skill I needed to learn so she just kind of put me in lessons,” Coursey said. “Plus, it’s something I need to know for a job I possibly want to do.”

Coursey was working on a tote bag and Burch helped her form the corners.

“Measure from the top of seam, not the top of the fabric, down two and a half inches,” Burch said.

Karine Marsac has been a student for about a year. Her current project is to make dresses for her two young daughters.

“I really like knowing that my daughter’s going to wear this and I made this,” Marsac said. “I could buy this, like DIY stuff, Esty. But I made this. I’m really liking that sense of accomplishment.”

Burch also runs a vintage boutique and alterations business. Due to the popularity of the sewing lessons, she will be moving all of her businesses into a bigger space in September.

“It’s something I have been wanting to do for a while,” she said. “I am excited for this to finally happen.”

Burch said anyone can learn to sew; it just takes patience.

“The process is just as important as the outcome,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s about just getting there, and not always about the finished product. Keeping that in mind while you’re trying to do your best work.”

Burch is currently accepting new students on a it is a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, you can visit her business’s Facebook page.

