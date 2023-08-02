Rochester Public Schools to hold special election on technology referendum.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester School Board has voted to add a new item to the ballot this November, and more than $10 million a year is on the line.

In November, the Rochester community will vote on a technology referendum. If approved, it would raise the average Rochester homeowner’s yearly taxes by $135.

“I think the most important piece is how targeted it is, the information we’ll be able to share with the community in the time leading up to the referendum will very clearly identify for them how this money is going to be spent and the kind of freedom it’s going to give us within our finance decision making,” chair Cathy Nathan explained.

If the community votes to approve the capital projects levy, it will provide the district with more than 10 million dollars in funding for technology. Nathan reports the district is currently using more than 30 sources of revenue to fund technology.

“We’ll be able to free up about seven million dollars in our general fund to be able to apply to areas outside of technology but still in the classroom,” Nathan said.

Superintendent Kent Pekel explained that the referendum will fund critical needs and bring the district closer to its goals laid out in its strategic plan.

“School safety would be priority number one. Enhancing the quality of cameras in our schools, exploring new solutions that use artificial intelligence to identify and defend against weapons,” Pekel listed.

Community member Ray Hicks voiced his reservations about voting to approve another 10-year levy, wanting to make sure the community is educated on what it is voting for.

“When I’m voting on that initially I don’t know what the economy is going to be ten years out I don’t know what the pressure is going to be on people as taxpayers. It gives me an uneasy feeling,” Hicks said.

The board plans on hosting informational session for the community before the vote in November.

