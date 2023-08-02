Pet of the Week: Madrid

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week a 3-month old black and white male kitten named Madrid needs a forever home.

This is what Paws and Claws had to say about Madrid:

¡Soy el campeón! I am a champion! I am Madrid, a 3-month-old, black and white male kitten who was found with my four siblings when we were only about four weeks old. We went to a foster home, where we received tons of human interaction and loving care. We are all adorable, playful kittens - soccer, anyone? We’re named after Champions League soccer teams, which contain the best teams out of all the European soccer leagues. So, like the teams we represent, we’re kittens who are the best of the best! We’re also extremely affectionate and cuddly. We’ll play and cuddle with humans and other kitties alike. I’d love to have a sibling or another kitty friend in my new home. If you’re looking for a champ, look no further! You’ll score with Madrid! Adoption fee $150 + microchip fee $30 + tax

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.