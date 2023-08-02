Fire at Owatonna business under investigation

Flames
Flames(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities are investigating a fire at a business in Owatonna.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson Decorating Center, located at 121 Oakdale Street SW.

According to the Owatonna Fire Department (OFD), the sprinkler system at the business controlled the blaze until crews arrived to put out the remaining flames.

Firefighters stayed on scene for roughly two hours to help ventilate the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Damages are estimated at $350,000.

The neighboring business, Sherwin Williams, had minor smoke and water damage.

OFD said no one was hurt.

“Having a working sprinkler system helped prevent more extensive damage to the business,” said Ed Hoffman, the Owatonna Fire Chief. “This is a great reminder for other businesses that have sprinkler and fire alarm systems to have them inspected regularly to ensure they are working properly.”

The Owatonna Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted OFD at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
Pine island
Prairie Island Indian Community discusses plans for land off Highway 52 near Pine Island
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic listed as a top hospital in U.S. News Best Hospitals
New Blood Donor Center in Northwest Rochester
Ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony held for new blood donor center

Latest News

Not Back To School Fair
Not Back To School Fair gathers homeschooling community
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations
Traffic deaths in Iowa up 10% from last year
Traffic deaths in Iowa up 10% from last year
Minnesotans celebrate cannabis legalization in Minneapolis