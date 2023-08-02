LTS Brew Fest on tap for this weekend!

LTS Brew Fest August 5
LTS Brew Fest August 5(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – LTS Brewing Company is celebrating their 8-year anniversary with a festival Saturday August 5th. The festival is free and includes music, food, events for kids, and of course, new beers on tap for adults. The festival kicks off from 4 pm - 10 p.m. Darian Leddy was on hand to get a preview of what to expect at the brewery which is located at 2001 32nd Ave. NW in Rochester.

If you would like more information about the festival, you can check out their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
Pine island
Prairie Island Indian Community discusses plans for land off Highway 52 near Pine Island
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic listed as a top hospital in U.S. News Best Hospitals
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations
Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations

Latest News

Elton Rohn
Elton John tribute band “Elton Rohn” set to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Get up-close and personal with eagles at the National Eagle Center
Pet of the Week: Madrid
65th construction
65th Street construction continues in Northwest Rochester