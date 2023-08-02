LTS Brew Fest on tap for this weekend!

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – LTS Brewing Company is celebrating their 8-year anniversary with a festival Saturday August 5th. The festival is free and includes music, food, events for kids, and of course, new beers on tap for adults. The festival kicks off from 4 pm - 10 p.m. Darian Leddy was on hand to get a preview of what to expect at the brewery which is located at 2001 32nd Ave. NW in Rochester.

If you would like more information about the festival, you can check out their website here.

