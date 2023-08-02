Hot and Humid Temperatures Continue; Isolated Showers this Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures continue to warm today into the mid to high 80s with dew points peaking into the lower 70s.

Thursday Outlook (KTTC)

The warming trend will continue into Thursday with partly cloudy skies with temperatures into the high 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will still linger throughout the day making it feel muggy outside. A weak cold front will roll through the area late Thursday morning, which may bring stray showers and storms into the evening hours and into early Friday morning. Overall, tomorrow will be dry throughout the day.

Rainfall Forecast through the Weekend (KTTC)

Rain will continue into the weekend bringing some much-needed rainfall throughout Olmsted County and southeastern Minnesota. A low-pressure system moving in from the west will bring isolated showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday with rainfall totals close to an inch across the area.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

After the showers and storms move through southeastern Minnesota conditions will dry out at the beginning of the workweek with partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

