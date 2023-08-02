Historic Biermann House in Rochester will be renovated

By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Biermann House in Southwest Rochester is one of the oldest buildings in Olmsted County.

The house, built in 1861, has suffered water damage over time, especially its roof, windows and floors.

A partnership between Powers Ventures and TLS Companies LLC aims to remodel the building as close to the original as possible.

Powers Ventures CEO says the project will take about four months.

He says the renovation will preserve the original construction materials, and save it from the mold damage it received.

