Get up-close and personal with eagles at the National Eagle Center

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The National Eagle Center is one of the few places where visitors can get up close and observe eagles in their natural environment. Through two floors of interactive eagle exhibits, guests enter into the world of eagles for a better understanding of their connections to humans throughout history. The National Eagle Center is located at 50 Pembroke Ave. S. in Wabasha, MN.

