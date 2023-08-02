Elton John tribute band “Elton Rohn” set to perform at Mayo Civic Center

Elton Rohn
Elton Rohn(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – North America’s premier tribute to Elton John, Elton Rohn, will headline the Rochester Police Benevolent Association’s 48th annual concert at Mayo Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com

Darian Leddy got the chance to talk with the band’s front man. Watch the full interview above.

