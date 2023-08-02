Arrests made, guns recovered in multiple investigations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Three people are facing multiple charges and several guns were confiscated in multiple investigations by Rochester police.

According to the department, several handguns and a rifle were recovered from search warrants executed across the city. Rochester police released the following summaries of their investigations so far:

On July 8, RPD responded to a gun-pointing incident at a gas station in southeast Rochester. The investigation culminated with a search warrant in the 400 block of 6th Street SE on July 27. As a result of the search warrant, RPD recovered two handguns, including the handgun used in the original incident, and one shotgun, which was confirmed to be stolen out of rural Olmsted County. Jesus Adolfo Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Rochester, was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 2nd Degree Assault and Terroristic Threats. No further charges are being sought, but the investigation is ongoing.

On May 14, RPD responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Riverwood Lane NW. No one was injured in the incident. The shooting led to a complex investigation in which search warrants were served in five different locations. On July 27, a search warrant was served in the 1500 block of 7th Street NE, and Cory John Schreiber, 45, of Rochester, was arrested for 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm in a Municipality and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Additional arrests are anticipated, and the investigation is ongoing.

On June 19, RPD responded to the 2900 block of Knollwood Drive SE regarding an individual pointing an AK47 rifle at a victim. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Jorge Lozano, 25, of Rochester. Lozano was located and arrested during a traffic stop on July 25. During the course of the traffic stop, the rifle was located in the vehicle. Lozano was charged with 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threats of Violence, Point Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct. Additional arrests are anticipated, and the investigation is ongoing.

No one was injured in these incidents.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.