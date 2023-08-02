65th Street construction continues in Northwest Rochester

65th construction
65th construction(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy and Megan Zemple
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction continues on 65th Street in Rochester near Dakota Middle School. The area from the Menard’s entrance up to 50th Avenue has been closed since April.

Crews have been installing blacktop paths for pedestrians and cyclists, along with roundabouts.

They’re hoping to start pouring pavement this week.

The city has been working with Dakota Middle School to plan up with a plan to get buses through the intersection. The pedestrian path will not be done by the time school starts, so kids who live near the school will have to take the bus there.

During construction, crews ran into some poor soil which set them back only a bit on the project.

“The interesting part of this project, we dealt with a lot of poor soil actually that we had to excavate it out from underneath the road in the bike paths that we were building. We had to replace that with good soil. That’s all basically all done at this point. It comes down to installing our storm water infrastructure and the building the road over top of it. We’re kinda past the hardest part of the project,” Rochester assistant city engineer Tyler Niemeyer.

The project is expected to be completed by October or November, depending on the weather.

