Village Farmer’s Market Tuesdays through October

Goods for sale at farmer's market(WSAZ Staff)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re looking for another farmer’s market to check out in Rochester, you might want to head to the History Center of Olmsted County on Tuesdays.

The Village Farmer’s Market is every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. until October 24.

The weekly market features many vendors, artisans and food producers.

Other attractions include a food truck and live music.

However, the vendor list changes from week to week.

Our Darian Leddy stopped by the event to chat with some folks about the fun!

