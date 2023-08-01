Tranquil, warm weather this week; Isolated weekend showers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the month of August on a bright and warm note as sunshine and a light south breeze will warm temperatures to seasonal levels today. Expect filtered sunshine as high clouds drift in from the west through the course of the afternoon ahead of low pressure that is hovering in the western Plains. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s which is just a few degrees warmer than the past few days. Humidity levels will be in the moderate range for now with dew points in the low 60s.

Expect filtered warm sunshine throughout the afternoon with high temps in the 80s. (KTTC)

After a tranquil moonlit night that will feature partly cloudy conditions and a full “Sturgeon Moon”, we’ll enjoy a little more sunshine during the day on Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with light south winds and noticeably heavier humidity building into the area. The Moonrise of that full moon this evening will be at 9:09.

Temps are very seasonable in July in Rochester, but rainfall was much below the normal level. (KTTC)

Thursday will be bright and warm with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. A weak cold front will move through the area during the afternoon, reducing the amount of humidity in the air somewhat. Expect light north winds in the afternoon behind the passing cold front.

After a bright and mild Friday that will feature high temperatures in the low 80s, we’ll have sunshine and rain chances for the upcoming weekend. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers and a stray thunderstorm will be possible Saturday with high temperatures in the low 80s. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms may develop again Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a slight westerly breeze.

Rochester remains in extreme drought with a seasonal rainfall deficit of more than six inches. The rest of the area is in moderate to severe drought. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm this weekend. (KTTC)

There will be chances for isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm or two over the weekend. High temps will cool from the 80s to the upper 70s in the next week. (KTTC)

High temperatures throughout next week will be slightly cooler than average with readings likely in the mid and upper 70s each afternoon. Rain chances next week may hold off until next Friday or the following weekend.

After a seasonably warm week, temps will be slightly cooler over the weekend and throughout next week. (KTTC)

