Seasonably warm temps this week; Isolated weekend showers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the month of August on a bright and very positive note as sunshine and a light south breeze will warm temperatures to seasonal levels today. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with a few extra clouds drifting in at times from the west. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s which is just a few degrees warmer than the past few days. Humidity levels will remain comfortable for now with dew points likely staying in the 50s and low 60s.

Expect partly sunny skies today with light winds and high temps will be in the 80s. (KTTC)

After a tranquil moonlit night that will feature partly cloudy conditions and a full “Sturgeon Moon”, we’ll enjoy a little more sunshine during the day on Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with light south winds and noticeably heavier humidity building into the area. The Moonrise of that full moon this evening will be at 9:09.

Temps were seasonably warm in July, but rainfall was much below the seasonal average. (KTTC)

Thursday will be bright and warm with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. A weak cold front will move through the area during the afternoon, reducing the amount of humidity in the air somewhat. Expect light north winds in the afternoon behind the passing cold front.

High temps this week will be typical for early August, mainly in the 80s with rich humidity in the air at times. There will be a chance for isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm over the weekend. Rainfall amounts will be light. Our rainfall deficit for the season is 6.02 inches officially. (KTTC)

After a bright and mild Friday that will feature high temperatures in the low 80s, we’ll have sunshine and rain chances for the upcoming weekend. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers and a stray thunderstorm will be possible Saturday with high temperatures in the low 80s. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms may develop again Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a slight westerly breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm this weekend. (KTTC)

High temperatures throughout next week will be slightly cooler than average with readings likely in the mid and upper 70s each afternoon. Rain chances next week may hold off until next Friday or the following weekend.

After a seasonably warm week, temps will be slightly cooler over the weekend and throughout next week. (KTTC)

