RPT mobile app to allow users to pay bus fare from phone

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Starting Tuesday, there is now a new way to pay your bus fare in Rochester.

Rochester Public Transit announced it just released a mobile app called RPT Mobile Fare and it is now available to download. This new app allows users to purchase bus fare products with a debit or credit card and board buses using their mobile phone.

Available for both Android and iOS devices, the app features a full array of fare products including pay-as-you go options for single fares and fare-capping, which can save customers money by automatically awarding them a 31-day pass if they have paid the equivalent value in single-ride fares.

Reduced fare and ZIPS customers can use RPT Mobile Fare. However those customers are asked to contact RPT prior to downloading and installing the app, so that a special fare account can be set up before you register.

Customers who use a student ID or show an employee badge as fare payment, should continue doing so. People who currently receive transit passes through their employer should continue using paper bus passes.

The app also has a built-in trip planning feature, and all of the RPT route maps and schedules can be found if needed.

It is free to download and install, and customers will not be charged any additional fees when using a debit or credit card to purchase fare products.

