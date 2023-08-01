Prairie Island Indian Community discusses plans for land off Highway 52 near Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Members of the Prairie Island Indian Community gathered in Pine Island Monday to view land that the tribe hopes to soon develop.

The plot of land is more than 1,000 acres off Highway 52 in Pine Island. The area is known as Elk Run.

“We’re actually building a city for our tribe,” said Prairie Island Housing Director Darelynn Lehto.

Prairie Island leaders said feedback from members is not just welcome, but paramount.

The land was purchased back in 2019, after state legislation allowed for the tribe to purchase land within a 50 mile radius of Prairie Island.

Tribe members say more input is needed to determine plans for the land.

“We have 147 people on our waiting list for housing, and now that we have the opportunity to do that, everybody is getting on board,” Lehto said.

Prairie Island President Johnny Johnson said this land is important to tribe members, and that it was picked specifically because it used to belong to the tribe.

“Treaties took it away, and yet those treaties have never been fulfilled to our Dakota Community,” Johnson said.

The reason the state allowed that the tribe to purchase a plot of land is because of fear for the tribe’s future on the island. There are several threats there that are potentially dangerous to residents.

