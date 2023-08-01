‘Not Back to School Fair’ gathers homeschooling community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Angie’s Place from Pine Island hosted a unique event for homeschooling families together with St. Mary’s University.

The “Not Back to School” fair took place at the university’s Rochester campus this afternoon.

Due to the pandemic, the homeschooling community lost the connection they previously had with one another.

“There was a pretty good connection prior to covid with the homeschooling families, and then once Covid happened and pandemic, and everything shut down, a lot of those connections were lost.”

As lockdowns were encouraged, homeschooling was a safe option for students to continue their education. Teachers and families navigated through the new normal to meet the children’s academic needs.

“With the pandemic, I think the appeal for homeschooling became even greater. And so, I think a lot of families realized, ’Hey we can do this too. This isn’t quite as impossible as we thought.’ And for a lot of kids that environment is actually better for learning because they don’t have the distractions of the classroom.”

To rebuild the lost connection between the homeschooling community, Severson along with Science Is Weird’s Founder Brandon Hendrickson collaborated with St. Mary’s University to host the fair.

“After Covid, a lot of what was going on in the local homeschooling community went *collapsing onomatopoeia*. This is our attempt to re-*onomatopoeia* up all of the excitement of homeschooling.”

The fair featured educational presentations, interactive booths, and fun activities along with opportunities to build connections. This event is the first of its kind.

“It is a delight to see this room so filled with energy and packed with people. It is hot in here and wet in here, just because of the sheer number and mass of people who are excited about digging deeper into education.”

