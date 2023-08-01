‘Not Back to School Fair’ gathers homeschooling community

Miss Angie's Place in Pine Island
Miss Angie's Place in Pine Island(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Angie’s Place from Pine Island hosted a unique event for homeschooling families together with St. Mary’s University.

The “Not Back to School” fair took place at the university’s Rochester campus this afternoon.

Due to the pandemic, the homeschooling community lost the connection they previously had with one another.

“There was a pretty good connection prior to covid with the homeschooling families, and then once Covid happened and pandemic, and everything shut down, a lot of those connections were lost.”

Miss Angie's Place Executive Director Angie Severson

As lockdowns were encouraged, homeschooling was a safe option for students to continue their education. Teachers and families navigated through the new normal to meet the children’s academic needs.

“With the pandemic, I think the appeal for homeschooling became even greater. And so, I think a lot of families realized, ’Hey we can do this too. This isn’t quite as impossible as we thought.’ And for a lot of kids that environment is actually better for learning because they don’t have the distractions of the classroom.”

Miss Angie's Place Executive Director Angie Severson

To rebuild the lost connection between the homeschooling community, Severson along with Science Is Weird’s Founder Brandon Hendrickson collaborated with St. Mary’s University to host the fair.

“After Covid, a lot of what was going on in the local homeschooling community went *collapsing onomatopoeia*. This is our attempt to re-*onomatopoeia* up all of the excitement of homeschooling.”

Science Is Weird Founder Brandon Hendrickson

The fair featured educational presentations, interactive booths, and fun activities along with opportunities to build connections. This event is the first of its kind.

“It is a delight to see this room so filled with energy and packed with people. It is hot in here and wet in here, just because of the sheer number and mass of people who are excited about digging deeper into education.”

Science Is Weird Founder Brandon Hendrickson

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
WATCH: Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Limb Lab Golf Tournament
6th Annual Limb Lab Foundation Golf Tournament this weekend
It’s the largest motorcycle rally in the world, drawing in hundreds of thoughts of riders.
Sturgis preps, Darian Leddy reports
James McGinnis competing in Ninja Athletics
James McGinnis is Albert Lea’s 9-year-old rising star
Texas Roadhouse makes prime rib